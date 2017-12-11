Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Kiss & Romantically Slow Dance To Ed Sheeran At Jingle Bell Ball

Oh, our hearts. Taylor Swift joined the crowd at Jingle Bell Ball in England on Dec. 10 to kiss and slow dance with her sweet British BF throughout the night! WATCH.

Just two days after Taylor Swift, 27, and Joe Alwyn, 26, officially went public, they were spotted PDAing up a storm at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London, England on Dec. 10 when Tay’s BFF Ed Sheeran, 26, took the stage. “THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING,” an eyewitness tweeted enthusiastically. “TAYLORS F*CKING SLOW FANCING WITH JOE TO PERFECT,” another wrote. As you can see in the video above, Joe was even wearing one of Taylor’s “REP” hats at one point. Aww!

Joe was also seen filming Taylor’s performance at the 02 Arena on her phone! The popstar rocked hits like “Ready for It,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Gorgeous,” and “Blank Space,” and we can’t blame him for wanting to capture the special evening, which had Tay putting on her only 2017 UK performance. “Joe looked so proud of Taylor as she commanded the stage in front of 20,000 screaming fans,” one witness told The Sun. “He made sure he filmed the entire arena, so he can play it back to her later.” So sweet. See more photos of the handsome Joe Alwyn here.

During her performance, Tay gushed to the London crowd about the snow that had fallen that day, because she’s the cutest human ever. “Guys, it snowed today! That is all I’ve been talking about today is the fact that it snowed today on the morning of Jingle Bell Ball. It’s so perfect!” she said. Love it!

Check out more tweets:

TAYLOR IS STOOD RIGHT INFRONT OF ME WATCHING LIAM PAYNE WITH HER FELLA I CANNOT COPE!?!?!?????!!!! pic.twitter.com/DZcUbyHLfw — emilllllllly. 〰 (@speechlessemily) December 10, 2017

THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

TAYLORS FUCKING SLOW FANCING WITH JOE TO PERFECT — crystal (@swiftsmicheIe) December 10, 2017

OH MY GOD THHEU JIST KISSED WHILST ED SANG PERFECT — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

TAYLOR AND JOE ARE SWAYING WITH HER HEAD IN HIS FUCKING SHOULDER KISSING TO PERFECT I GOTTA HCKING LEAVE THE ARENA — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

