Selena Gomez Admits She’s ‘Poured Her Heart’ Into New Album: Will She Sing About The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez revealed that her new album’s going to be very personal and we’re intrigued! Will there be songs about her time with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, 25, is DEFINITELY releasing a new album in the near future and it’s going to be filled with intimate details from her rollercoaster ride of a year. “There is no ‘might,’ there is an album,” Selena revealed in an open-hearted interview on Dec. 11 with BBC Radio 1. “I think it’s fair to say that people know the year I’ve had, and I’ve poured my heart into my music and I wanted it to be fresh. It wasn’t really about charts for me, or numbers. It was more just about, what could I creatively do for my music. So, yes, I can successfully say that my inspiration for this next album is in full motion and it will be very soon.” From a breakup with The Weeknd, 27, to a make up with Justin Bieber, 23, we can’t wait to hear if Selena will spill the beans on what exactly went wrong and what exactly went right! Check out some of Selena’s best photos here!

In addition to her relationships, Selena’s album will surely express her feelings about the kidney transplant she was forced to endure last summer due to her tough battle with lupus. With the life-changing experiences she’s had, we’re not surprised to know the album will reflect her struggles, and recording it understandably served as a healing process. “I did it for over a year, so it was [therapeutic] for me, but now it’s exciting to be in a place where I love surprising people and creating new areas of music I can explore,” she further told the station. “And I’ll get to be present, you know? I was taking some time off for my health and it was good, but now I get to be here. I’ll be back.”

Selena released four singles throughout the year, including “Wolves” in late Oct., so we were keeping a new album announcement on our radar. The talented singer has been making headlines all year with both her personal and professional achievements and one of her biggest moments was accepting the Woman of the Year award at Billboard‘s Women in Music event. While on stage for her speech, she graciously thanked her kidney donor and friend, Francia Raisa, 29, for saving her life.

