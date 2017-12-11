Selena Gomez Sends Love To Keaton Jones: ‘You’re A Very Brave Boy — I’m Cheering You On’

Selena Gomez graciously shared a message of love and encouragement to Keaton Jones after seeing his sad video about bullying. Find out the sweet things she said here.

Selena Gomez, 25, was added to the long list of celebs supporting Keaton Jones, 11, when she recorded a special video with words of encouragement for the victim of intense bullying. “Hey Keaton, it’s Selena Gomez. I saw your video and it completely broke my heart but also I want to remind you how courageous that was. I think you’re a very brave young boy to go through that. I’m cheering you on and just know that LA loves you a lot,” were some of the sweet words Selena said to Keaton in the video, which she exclusively recorded for E!News. See photos of Keaton here.

Keaton’s tough but open video in which he talked about how he is bullied at school has already affected many people all over social media and celebs like Cardi B, Chris Brown, Katy Perry, and more have posted loving words in response. Selena’s current beau, Justin Bieber, 23, also took to Instagram to post a short video about Keaton’s bullying experience. He also shared Keaton’s own video with a caption telling him to direct message at him at any time and they can chat.

Keaton’s video went viral on Dec. 10 after his mother posted it to Facebook. Although the boy’s received numerous praise for his courageous talk, his mother has been accused of racism after photos of her kids holding the confederate flag surfaced. She has since made her account private but hasn’t said why. A GoFundMe page that raised over $58, 000 for Keaton was put on hold after the racism accusations came out and it still hasn’t been revealed whether or not he will get the funds.

