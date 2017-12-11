Scott Disick Feels Sofia Richie Is ‘The Perfect’ Woman For Him: Hasn’t Felt This Way Since Kourtney

It looks like Scott Disick has finally found a woman who will help him move on from Kourtney Kardashian once and for all! Find out why he’s ‘so drawn to’ Sofia.

“Scott Disick sees a lot of himself in Sofia [Richie] and that’s why he’s so drawn to her. He’s turned on by the fact that Sofia is a young hustler, a go-getter and she’s super into fashion. It also helps that she’s super beautiful and wise beyond her years. With her partnership deal she was able to land with Adidas, Scott saw that and loved her entrepreneurial prowess that she displayed and not only does that remind him of his younger self, but a younger Kourtney [Kardashian] as well as she’s always shown that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to make things happen for herself and her family,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here to see tons of photos of Scott and Sofia!

“Scott can never completely erase Kourtney from his memory, but he definitely felt the same way about her when they were younger. He’s almost reliving that emotional high that he had with Kourtney and Sofia has been the perfect companion for him. Always by his side and there when he needs her the most. Scott has never been shy about displaying his love of business and money, and with Sofia he knows they can build their own empire one day. Scott has been giving Sofia the game in what it takes to be a successful businesswoman and she’s been really receptive to his advice. He loves the dynamic they share,” our source adds.

As we previously learned, another reason why Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, work so well together is because he’s essentially a big kid at heart, so their big age difference doesn’t cause any issues. Could this relationship eventually lead to marriage? Only time will tell!

