Port Authority Explosion: 1st Photo Of Suspect After He Detonated Explosive In NYC Revealed

A first photo of the Port Authority explosion suspect has been revealed. The suspect was injured after an explosion near New York City’s Port Authority bus terminal on the morning of Dec. 11 during rush hour. A law enforcement source of CBS News‘ said the suspect appeared to be carrying an explosive device when it went off as he was in an underground passageway near the terminal. The device is believed to have detonated prematurely, and authorities believe it was intended to be a suicide bombing. Click here to see photos from the Port Authority explosion.

The suspected bomber, who’s been identified by high ranking police sources as Akayed Ullah, according to The New York Post, is reportedly a 27-year-old ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi national who lived in Brooklyn. He allegedly had the 5-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack in the right side of his jacket. Akayed reportedly told police he made the bomb at the electrical company where he works. The suspect has since been taken into custody with reported non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people were reportedly injured in the explosion as well.

In addition to injuries, the explosion led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal. Many subway lines were even forced to bypass the area completely. The scariest part of all though? Akayed apparently had a second device, according to CBS. An NYPD source on the scene told Fox News that a device went off, and there was a bomb strapped to a person. Luckily, Port Authority police took down the suspected bomber at gunpoint quickly, Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted.

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the man was inspired by ISIS. The man “was supposedly setting the device off in the name of ISIS,” he said. “So, definitely a terrorist attack, definitely intended.

