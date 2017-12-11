Port Authority Explosion: See Video Of Explosion That Rocked Times Square & Port Authority

Shocking footage of the explosion at NYC’s Port Authority station has surfaced, showing the device going off. Warning: this vid may be graphic for some.

New Yorkers suffered through another terrifying incident on December 11, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the tunnels beneath Port Authority terminal, near the A/C/E subway stop, around 7:30am ET. CCTV footage of the shocking moment surfaced on Twitter, showing the exact moment that the emergency began. In the disturbing video (see below) commuters are walking through the tunnel, which stretches to Times Square, like any other day of the week. In the upper right corner of the screen there’s suddenly an explosion, a massive puff of smoke obscuring the rest of the screen. People start running and scrambling to safety, and as the dust clears, there’s a lone figure lying prostrate on the ground. It’s unclear who the person is, as a total of four people were injured in the blast, including the suspect.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested and taken to the hospital. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, according to the New York City Fire Department. None of the other victims’ injuries are severe, according to the NYFD. The suspect was reportedly wearing a homemade device, and attempted to detonate it, NYPD told CNN. The device apparently malfunctioned.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal, one of the busiest transportation hubs in New York City, has temporarily closed, and all subways that stop at Port Authority are bypassing the station. Some trains are also bypassing the nearby Times Square subway station, which is connected to Port Authority underground. Police have surrounded the area and are investigating the incident.

BREAKING NEWS/VIDEO: FBI en route to Port Authority. Footage has been obtained of the moment explosion occurred. pic.twitter.com/z9pNHTOk7h — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) December 11, 2017

