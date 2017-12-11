Phaedra Parks ‘Finished’ With RHOA: Reveals The Show Made Her Literally ‘Sick’

It’s a wrap! After an explosive last season of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Phaedra Parks is officially over it. The reality star revealed that she’s now enjoying a drama-free life.

Phaedra Parks, 44, has no desire to return to RHOA anytime soon! The reality star in great spirits while spotted at LAX on Dec. 10, and was asked if she would consider appearing on the hit Bravo show again in the future. Phaedra confirmed she’s definitely going to steer clear of the franchise for her own sanity! “I’ve turned the page,” she admitted after her departure. “I love being happy. I love living drama-free. My kids are happy and I’m able to enjoy life.” As far as how the whole experience made her feel, Phaedra confessed: “It had a physical effect on me. It makes you sick sometimes. It’s a lot to deal with. Any woman who does reality, they should be congratulated and praised, because honey, it’s a lot to it and people don’t understand until they’ve done it. God delivered me and when he sets you free, you can’t go back.” See pics of the biggest RHOA feuds, right here.

Phaedra just signed with Wilhelmina Models, so it’s another incentive for her to keep looking forward. The last season of Real Housewives was especially tense for the former reality star. In case you missed it, Porsha Williams accused Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker of trying to drug and take advantage of her, a rumor she heard from Phaedra, which they both denied. Phaedra claimed to hear the shocking allegations from Kandi herself, but on the reunion show, Phaedra upset Porsha by admitting that’s not how it actually went down. Porsha felt so guilty for spreading the false rumor and blasted Phaedra for using her as a “pawn” in her ongoing beef with Kandi.

On top of that heated drama, the 44-year-old attorney finally cleared the air last month, revealing that she’s not dating anyone amid rumors that she was getting cozy with Shemar Moore. Shemar also caused a stir by publicly denying their romance. However, this doesn’t mean she’s already gone and forgotten as she’s still a major topic of conversation. “Phaedra isn’t on this season but that doesn’t mean the other housewives have stopped talking about her,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com in Nov. 2017. “The other housewives are happy that Shemar put Phaedra on blast.”

