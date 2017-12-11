Meghan Markle Photographed As Sexy Santa In Throwback Photo From Christmas Special

Merry Christmas, Prince Harry! His fiancée, Meghan Markle, knows how to rock a sexy Santa dress. Check out the look from ‘Deal or No Deal’!

Wait, hold on a minute. Meghan Markle was a Briefcase Babe on Deal or No Deal?? From Howie Mandel to Prince Harry — she’s definitely moved up in the world! Being one of the game show’s “babes” meant that Meghan had an entire arsenal of short and sassy dresses within arm’s reach. For Christmas, it was no different. Meghan and her comrades lit up the show’s holiday special in 2006 with matching Santa outfits. They looked adorable!

In the cute throwback photo, Meghan (in front on the right) and her costars rock tiny, red velvet minidresses trimmed with white fur. Host Howie sits on one of the women’s laps while wearing a santa hat. All in good fun! Meghan was one of the briefcase models for 34 episodes of Deal or No Deal, from 2006 to 2007. During that time she appeared in several TV movies, in guest spots on TV shows like CSI: Miami, and bit parts in movies. She didn’t rocket to superstardom, though, until starring on Suits in 2011. The rest is history!

Flash forward 10 years after her Deal or No Deal days, and Meghan’s about to become a duchess. The awesome actress is a little nervous about how much her life’s about to change, a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, but she’s willing to deal with the crazy press and the duties that come with being a royal because she loves Harry so much! “She’s crazy in love with Harry and she believes that what she has to give up is worth it for what she will gain,” the source told us. Aww!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to find out that Meghan was on Deal or No Deal? Let us know!