Matt Lauer and estranged wife Annette Roque were spotted together on Dec. 10 while taking their daughter, Romy, to horse riding lessons. See the pics here.

Matt Lauer, 59, came out of hiding on Dec. 10 to meet up with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, 51, in New York to go Christmas shopping and take their daughter Romy, 13, to horse riding lessons. SEE THE PHOTOS OF MATT AND HIS FAMILY HERE. The ex-Today Show host was with Romy and a friend for the shopping as he looked bundled up in a black winter jacket, jeans, and a winter hat. He casually walked out of the store and loaded bags of what appears to be holiday items into the trunk of his vehicle. Annette didn’t meet up with Matt until later in the day at the stable Romy was having her lessons at. Both Matt and Annette weren’t wearing their wedding rings which supports the fact that they have been separated since Matt was accused of the sexual harassment allegations that led to his shocking firing. Neither one of them seemed to exchange any words as they watched their daughter. Their youngest son, Thijs, 11, was also with them.

Despite the controversial scandal and the way it has been affecting their marriage, Annette and Matt have seemed to be putting their kids first. There has been a lot of speculation that the accusations against Matt wouldn’t go over well with Annette. In addition to his family troubles, he’s been struggling with keeping friendships. A lot of people have been turning away from Matt at this difficult period in his life, and he’s been trying to cope with all the sudden changes. See pics of Matt and Annette throughout their marriage here.

Although Matt’s no longer working for NBC, the sexual misconduct issues haven’t gone away. More women have come forward since the news and there’s been a spotlight on some inappropriate moments he’s had around women in his previous interviews. There’s been no legal action taken against Matt at this time and only time will tell if that will change.

