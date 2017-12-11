Looking good lady! Mariah Carey has dropped a stunning 25 pounds and is showing of her amazing figure in a super tight gown. We’ve got the pics.

Most people gain weight around the holiday season but Mariah Carey has managed to do the opposite! The 47-year-old songbird is flaunting her incredible 25 pound weight loss during her holiday Christmas concerts and gave the audience quite an eyeful at London's O2 Arena on Dec. 11. Her skin-tight gold and white sequined gown hugged her newly slender waist and hips, while she upped the sex appeal even more with a plunging V-neck where she flaunted her still-ample cleavage. This woman has never looked better!

Mariah’s weight has fluctuated over the years, but now she’s looking slim and sexy just in time for Christmas. We know how much she loves to flaunt her bikini body while sitting in the hot tubs during her annual holiday vacay to Aspen, Colorado. Now that she looks so incredible this is going to be a very merry Christmas for all of her lambs, as she’s going to be posting plenty of sultry pics on her social media.

There had been reports that Mimi allegedly underwent gastric bypass surgery in early Nov. to shrink the size of her stomach, causing her to eat less. Entertainment Tonight reported the news on Dec. 1 that she underwent the procedure because she is “extremely insecure about her weight,” according to their source. Another insider told the site that, “She always fluctuates and it makes her upset. She lives in denial about it; she has the tags cut out of clothes, so she can be blissfully unaware of her size.” Oh man, don’t we all wish we didn’t have to know our clothes sizes! These days the singer is looking so good that she can be proud of her single digit figure size.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best Mariah Carey has ever looked?