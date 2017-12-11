Lady Gaga Is The Sexiest Christmas Elf Ever In Green Corset & Candy Cane Knee Highs

Happy holidays to anyone who has peeped these new photos of Lady Gaga dressed as a ‘naughty elf!’ The singer stunned in a cleavage-baring green corset, and sexy thigh high socks!

Hot for the holidays! Lady Gaga, 31, really committed to her holiday party attire, when she dressed as a “naughty elf” this past weekend. The “Joanne” singer took us back to her original Gaga days, when her wild attire controlled headlines. For her Haus Of Gaga holiday party she rocked a sexy, green corset [by Samuel Ososki] with knee-high, candy cane-inspired santa socks. Gaga wore her bleach blonde hair down [by Frederic Aspiras] and behind her ears to show off her prosthetic elf-shaped ears! Her bold, smoky, cat eye and red lip were done by makeup artist to the stars, Sarah Tanno.

In a series of photos posted to her Instagram account, Gaga posed with friends near a Christmas tree. Her guests were dressed up in santa suits and other festive attire. In a selfie before the party, Gaga peered seductively at the camera, which was fitting to her caption, “I’m Santa’s naughty elf. Mistress Claus.” Gaga even polled her 26+ million followers when she asked if her fans were “on the naughty or nice list this year?” See her full look below, and head over to her Instagram for more party photos.

Someone who wasn’t photographed at Gaga’s holiday bash was her boyfriend, and reported fiancé, Christian Carino. In early November, reports claimed the secretive couple were engaged. Gaga and her CAA talent agent beau were first romantically linked in Feb. 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy before her Super Bowl LI halftime show in Houston.

Gaga’s looking happy and much healthier since she opened up about her painful battle with severe fibromyalgia — a chronic disorder that causes widespread muscle pain. The singer went through a tough time with her fibromyalgia recently. She was hospitalized with “severe physical pain,” on Sept. 14, as a result from the chronic disorder, and was forced to cancel her concert at Rock In Rio. Gaga shed light on her experience with the illness in her documentary, Five Foot Two, which debuted on Netflix on Sept. 22.

