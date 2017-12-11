‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson, 41, & Robert Herjavec, 55, Expecting 1st Child

And baby makes 3! — Former ‘DWTS’ pro, Kym Johnson, 41, and ‘Shark Tank’ star Robert Herjavec, 55, are expecting their first child together! See their adorable announcement!

Kym Johnson, 41, and Robert Herjavec, 55, have a lot to celebrate this holiday season, as it’s their last winter as a twosome! The Dancing With The Stars pro and her businessman hubby are expecting their first child together, after they tied the knot in July 2016! Both Kym and Robert took to Instagram, separately, where they posted an adorable ultrasound photo. “Thumbs up,” they captioned the identical posts, as you can see the baby’s little thumb raised in the air. This marks Robert’s fourth child, as he is already a father to three children from a previous marriage.

Kym and Robert’s love story is straight out of a fairytale, as the two met when they were paired up on DWTS in 2015. They fell in love during season 20 when she was a season-regular pro and he was a celeb contestant. Although they were eliminated in week 8 of the competition, Kym and Robert continued dating. After becoming engaged on Feb. 27, 2016, they wed on July 31, of that same year in LA.

Just days after Robert got down on one knee, HollywoodLife.com caught up with him at Elton John‘s Oscar viewing party, where he let us in on his romantic proposal. “We went to the house and I had rose petals going up to the pool,” he explained. “In the pool was a big swan and on the swan was a box. She pulled the swan in, opened the box, and I said, ‘Actually that’s not for you. That’s for me.’ And I opened the box and the ring was inside. And I said, ‘Will you marry me?’”

Kym was speechless [in a good way], so it took her a few minutes to give him an answer. “She started crying and doing crazy sounds,” Robert admitted. “And then I asked again and she started crying and doing crazy sounds. And I asked a third time and I was like, ‘OK this is really uncomfortable.’”Too cute!

