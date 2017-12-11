Khloe Kardashian Celebrates The Day She Met Tristan Thompson In Sweet Snap — See Pic

Aww! While Khloe Kardashian still hasn’t confirmed she’s having BF Tristan Thompson’s baby, she is celebrating how he changed her life for the better. We’ve got her sweet message.

So sweet! Khloe Kardashian, 33, has long gushed about how she’s never felt love the way she has with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. She’s continuing to show her adoration for her maybe baby daddy with the sweetest Instagram message on Dec. 11. She posted a black and white photo of the couple kissing during the surprise birthday party the NBA star threw for her back in late June. She added the precious caption, “❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥” The pair began dating in Aug. of 2016 and it’s been smooth sailing ever since.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star may have literally changed her life in making her a first time mom, as she’s allegedly pregnant with her first child. Koko has yet to address the reports that surfaced in Sept., and ever since has made sure to cover up her mid-section every time she goes out in public, which has been less and less these days. She keeps making attempts at hiding her mid-section by wearing giant hoodies and using purses to camouflage her belly. C’mon Khloe, if you’re having a baby with the man you love, celebrate it and flaunt that bump! See pics of Khloe and Tristan, here.

Khloe revealed to The Mail on Sunday‘s You magazine in August that her romance was Tristan was the happiest of her life. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” the reality star told the publication. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.” She also revealed the couple planned to have kids “when the time” is right, yet just a month later the news broke that she was already reportedly pregnant!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Khloe will finally reveal her pregnancy?