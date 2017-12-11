Keaton Jones’ School Principal Swears Bullying Is Not A Problem At The School

Keaton Jones’ bullies have been dealt with, according to his middle school principal. Read what he had to say about the school’s bullying situation here!

Keaton Jones, 11, has suffered at the hands of bullies, but his principal at Horace Maynard Middle School is arguing that it’s not as widespread an issue some would believe. “It’s not as rampant as the video would have you believe,” Principal Greg Clay said. “I can’t tell you what was done, but I can tell you action was taken with the children.” While it’s good to hear that the issue has since been resolved, even if the bullying is happening to only one student, then it’s still a problem. The school has an anti-bullying assembly planned in January, but Clay states that the event was already scheduled before the video went viral. “We’re having a good school year,” Clay added. “I’m sorry it’s like this. We all sympathize with Keaton, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure it never happens again. Everybody saw the video and it was horrible. We don’t want anyone to feel like that. Keaton’s a good kid. We’ll take care of him.” In addition to picking on him, bullies reportedly put ham in Keaton’s clothes and milk poured on him at lunch.

We reported earlier how after Keaton’s mom posted the video celebs have come out in droves with support for Keaton. Not only did Chris Evans, 36, invite Keaton to the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, but rapper Cardi B, 25, called out his bullies, writing, “If you pick on him you not even a bully YOU A STRAIGHT UP P*SSY ASS PUNK ASS B*TCH” on her Instagram.

Even Justin Bieber, 23, sent Keaton a moving message on Instagram, and captioned the video, saying, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!” Needless to say, we too are fans of Keaton and his anti-bullying message.

