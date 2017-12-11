Did Keaton Jones’ Mother Kimberly Ask For Money After Bullying Video Goes Viral? — The Truth

Keaton Jones’ anti-bullying video has gone viral. Now, his sister is setting the record straight on whether or not their mother is exploiting their newfound fame for money.

The sister of Keaton Jones, 11, wants everyone to know that their family is not exploiting this moment in the spotlight for financial gain. Keaton and his now-viral video that his mom Kimberly posted have received the internet’s full support, especially from celebrities like Chris Evans, 36, Justin Bieber, 23, and Gal Gadot, 32, to name a few. However, since the video’s posting, a few questions have arisen surrounding Kimberly. Not only did she take down her Facebook account after pictures showing her next to the Confederate Flag were uncovered, outlets reported that Kimberly created a PayPal account to receive donations, which caused some to question her motivations. However Keaton’s sister Lakyn Jones EXCLUSIVELY told us that her mom is not trying to get money from anyone, including Joe Schilling, an MMA fighter who claims Kimberly “just wants me to share her GoFund me account.” “No! We don’t want money nor any type of fame,” Lakyn said. “[A]ny PayPals, GoFundMes and any other type of raising money foundation is not associated with my family and I.”

In addition, Lakyn said the family is trying to rectify some discrepancies over fake online accounts that have been made in the name of her and her mom. “And there’s a lot of accounts not affiliated with my mom and I that are starting rumors that could hurt Keaton more,” Lakyn went on to say. “[A]nd we would somehow like to clear that all up!”

Meanwhile, Keaton’s principal has since come out saying the matter regarding the 11-year-old’s bullying has since been resolved. Despite all the drama surrounding Keaton’s mom, we all still support Keaton and his anti-bullying message.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lakyn’s side of the story? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.