Justin Bieber Sends Love To Keaton Jones After Bullying: You’re An ‘Inspiration’

Justin Bieber’s joined his fellow celebs in voicing his support for Keaton Jones, who spoke out about his brutal bullying. Watch his message to Keaton here.

Middle schooler Keaton Jones has become an overnight sensation online after celebrities saw his emotional and raw video about getting bullied by his classmates. They’ve reached out with support, compassion, and even offers of cool experiences. Now, Justin Bieber, 23, is joining their ranks and letting Keaton know that he’s not alone. He’s got a friend in the Biebs! Justin told his followers on Instagram just how inspired he is by young Keaton, and wants Keaton to know it, too!

“This kid is getting bullied…the fact that he still has compassion and sympathy for other people when he’s going through it himself is a testament to who he is,” Justin told his fans on Instagram in a short video. “And this kid is all-time, he’s a legend. Go check him out — his name is Keaton.” So cool! We don’t know if Keaton’s a Belieber, but he probably is now. Justin followed his video up by posting the original, viral clip of Keaton detailing the brutal bullying he’s been subjected to at school, including classmates dumping milk on his head in the cafeteria and calling him names. Justin captioned the video with, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!”

How awesome is that? We have a feeling that Justin’s going to invite him to do something cool when they chat. Keaton’s already got two Avengers on his side. Mark Ruffalo told him on Twitter that he has a friend in the Hulk, who’s pretty much the best bodyguard a kid could ask for. Chris Evans, aka Captain America, invited Keaton to be his special guest at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in May 2018! Keaton’s definitely getting the last laugh, bullies!

