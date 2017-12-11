Golden Globe Nominations 2018: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

The Golden Globe nominations are in! Check out the full list of nominees now!

Awards season is officially in full swing now that the Golden Globe nominations are out. The nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Dec. 11 by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone. The show’s new Golden Globe Ambassador Simone Garcia Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter, was also in attendance. The 2018 Golden Globes will take place Jan. 7. Seth Meyers will be hosting the ceremony, his first time hosting the show.

The movies and TV shows released over the past year have been incredible. After the Emmys featured zero Game of Thrones nominations — the show aired after the eligibility period — the show came back in full force for the Globes. As expected The Handmaid’s Tale picked up multiple nominations. As for movies, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird rightfully earned many nominations, with breakout star Timothée Chalamet getting his first-ever Globe nomination at 21. Check out all the nominations below!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series

Robert De Niro

Jude Law

Kyle MacLachlan

Ewan McGregor

Geoffrey Rush

