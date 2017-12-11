Gigi Hadid looks hotter than ever in a new video for the ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar, but her armpit hair has fans divided. Do you love her ‘au naturel’ choice?

Gigi Hadid, 22, is the star of the day for LOVE magazine’s Advent Calendar, and you can see the sexy video below. The supermodel looks stellar in a red sports bra and fitness capris from her TOMMYXGIGI fall collection, but that’s not what fans are focusing on! “Her armpit hair was too distracting for me to watch the video. That should [have] been shaved. This magazine should of known this before shooting and releasing this video. Just not a clean look!” one commented.

Others are behind Gigi 100%. “ARMPIT HAIR YASSSSSSSSSS,” another fan wrote. “Every women has body hair — even supermodels,” one person declared. “Don’t like it? Then leave!” Fair enough, don’t you think?

Finally, some are speculating that it’s not even armpit air, but fuzz from a jacket she was wearing. “It’s not armpit hair! This video was filmed in the middle of New York Fashion Week. Gigi walked a fashion show the same day. She’s not allowed to have body hair during shows,” one fan pointed out. “It’s just black fluff from the inside of the track jacket she wears in some parts of the video, it stuck when she was sweating.” See more recent pics of Gigi here.

Watch Gigi’s new video for LOVE below:

HollywoodLifers, where do you stand on this? Tell us what you think in the comments!