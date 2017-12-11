Celebrity Stylist Explains Why A Sequin Dress Is The Last Thing You Should Wear On NYE

Listen, ladies, I love sequins more than anyone I know, but a glittery dress on New Year’s Eve is so over. Celebrity stylist Carson Kressley told me what to wear instead!

Carson Kressley is a stylist and designer and became a household name when he was on Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from 2003 to 2007. I recently got the opportunity to be styled by Carson, thanks to Marshalls, and it, like, actually changed my life. I am TOTALLY the girl who loves feminine dresses, sequins, and bright colors. But Carson helped me with some easy tips and tricks and now my style is on another level! Here’s what I learned:

1. Pair opposite styles. Just because you might describe your style as “feminine” or “girly” doesn’t mean you need to wear that theme from head to toe. A lace top looks great with rock ‘n roll leather pants. Carson found me a Betsey Johnson velvet dress with a Peter Pan collar. Instead of wearing it alone, he totally elevated the look by adding a leather jacket on top. The vibe completely changed in the best way! It was an easy and quick add-on, but make the entire outfit look chic and styled.

2. Skip the sequin dress on NYE. Instead, Carson loves a boho chic dress with flowy sleeves. It’s unexpected and will help you stand out. Pair with a sequin clutch or sparkly shoes for some glam — you still need SOMETHING sparkly on New Year’s Eve!

3. Find a wow top for a family dinner. You don’t need to buy a whole new outfit. Most holidays revolve around a meal where you are sitting for hours. People are focused on your top, so make sure it’s a statement piece. I saw sequin, lace, and velvet options at Marshalls for under $30.

4. Shoes are important. They definitely tie a look together and you don’t need to pay full price for designer heels. I got Altuzarra heels at Marshalls for less than the half the retail price! I nearly fainted.

5. Proportion matters. A midi dress may seem great in theory if you’re trying to “hide” your hips or butt, but if it’s the wrong length, it can make you look bigger. Midi skirts are the most flattering if they hit just below the knee and always look better with high heels.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to follow these style tips this season?