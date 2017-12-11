Christmas Movies On Amazon: ‘The Holiday’, ‘Elf’ & More To Watch

From ‘Elf’ to ‘Christmas Vacation’ and more classics, Amazon Video an incredible variety of Christmas movies for you and your loved ones to watch this season!

In the mood for a little Christmas cheer? Have no fear, Amazon Video is here! There are plenty of different streaming services to watch holiday movies on, but right now we’re sharing the best of the best straight from Amazon’s lineup. Now, just so we’re clear, not all movies listed on Amazon Video are included in your Prime membership. That being said, make sure to read the movie descriptions carefully if you aren’t looking to spend any additional money — or just check off the “Prime” filter on your search results!

There are some really exciting Christmas classics to watch on Amazon that you should definitely check out. The Holiday, Christmas with the Kranks, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, Falling For Christmas, Home for the Holidays, I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown, A Christmas Tree Miracle, Home Alone, Merry Friggin’ Christmas and so many more are some of the featured holiday films you can watch right now. There are more classics like Elf, Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, Jack Frost, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Home Alone 2 and Almost Christmas available, too. Last but certainly not least are films like The Santa Clause, Polar Express, Office Christmas Party, The Family Stone, Jingle All The Way, Love Actually and A Christmas Story — aka everyone’s favorite Christmas movie!

To see Amazon Video’s FULL list of Christmas movies, click HERE. Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which one of these Christmas movies are YOU planning to watch on Amazon Video? Comment below, let us know!