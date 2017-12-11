Chipotle Giving Away Free Queso Dec. 12: Here’s How You Can Score Some

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Chipotle is feeling the holiday spirit and is giving away free queso under one condition. Here’s what you have to do!

Christmas has come a little early for Chipotle fans and foodies alike. The restaurant recently announced it’s free queso promotion on Twitter and all you have to do to score some is: flaunt your “cheesiest sweater.” The promotion is only valid on Dec. 12, and requires you to purchase one regular priced entrée. Catch it while you can!

If you’re a little confused by what classifies as your “cheesiest” sweater don’t fret. “What do we mean by cheesy, you ask? Well, just like your burrito order, it’s what you make of it. (Surprise us),” Chipotle explained. Cheesy is whatever you want it to be and we’ll toast to that. Show a little enthusiasm and a lot of creativity and the queso is yours. For those cheese lovers already drooling, Chipotle isn’t the only fast food chain rolling out the holiday deals. McDonald’s has announced the return of the Dollar Menu starting on Jan. 4, 2018. The menu, which was discontinued for low sales in 2013, will bring back McDonald’s favorite meals at really low prices.

The Dollar Menu has also been revamped as it will now feature a $1 Menu, a $2 Menu and $3 Menu. The $1 Menu includes the signature McChicken, sausage burrito and any soft drink. The $2 Menu offers Sausage McGriddles, a bacon McDouble and buttermilk crispy chicken tenders. Lastly the $3 Menu will offer the sausage McMuffin, a triple cheeseburger and The Happy Meal for the first time ever. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Hey, if you wear your cheesiest sweater to Chipotle on Tuesday, December 12th, we’ll hook you up with FREE QUESO when you buy an entrée. Check it out: https://t.co/ttuKVrjlZt pic.twitter.com/Uz3wDSKs66 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 6, 2017

