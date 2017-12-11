14 Amazing, Over-The-Top Ball Gowns Worn In 2017: Cardi B, Rihanna & More

Cardi B, Rihanna, and more stars rocked beautiful, bountiful ball gowns in 2017, because looking like a princess never goes out of style. See the best dresses from the year here!

There are few occasions where us plebeians can wear a ball gown. Quinceaneras, proms, possibly Halloween, and weddings are really the only options in our lives where we have the option of rocking a dress made with an excessive amount of fabric. But for the rich and famous, there are award shows, movie premieres, and film festivals to attend every year and they all call for formal attire. This means stars like Cardi B, 25, Rihanna, 29, and Zendaya, 21, can show up at events looking like IRL Disney princesses pretty much whenever the mood strikes them.

Cardi rocked a sea foam green gown to the Diamond Ball on Sept. 14, and it honestly might be our favorite of the year. She turned a charity event into an opportunity to wear an over-the-top gown, giving all of us hope that maybe someday we too could show up somewhere looking like royalty just because we can.

We’re sure Rihanna, who actually created the event, would also totally approve of Cardi’s fashion choice. RiRi herself is known to rock huge dresses — she’s even in our roundup twice for 2017. Her crimson red gown for the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets London premiere was instantly iconic, but that might not even be her top outfit for this year. The singer wore a ruffled blue gown in October, which she showed off on Instagram. She captioned one of the pics, “casual” and the other, “tuesdays” proving once and for all that ball gowns can work for an everyday look. Ok, maybe that only works for Rihanna…

We can’t wait to see what ball gowns are worn next year! Maybe Meghan Markle, 36, will be the next celeb to take on the elegant trend at her wedding to Prince Harry, 33, in May 2018! Only time will tell, but for now we can reminisce on the amazing fashion from the past twelve months. Click through the gallery above to see the best ball gown looks from this year!

HollywoodLifers, which ball gown from 2017 was your favorite?