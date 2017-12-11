Camila Cabello & Lauren Jauregui Caught Chatting At NYC Jingle Ball: 5H Feud Over?

Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui reunited backstage at the NYC Jingle Ball on Dec. 8 and appeared to be on good terms while chatting. Did they make amends?

What feud? Camila Cabello, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, were seen chatting backstage at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 8 and it’s causing speculation that the Fifth Harmony feud may have been swept under the rug! The two singers, who have had a rocky relationship since Camila quit the group in 2016, talked with each other briefly reported a source, according to Us Weekly. Camila performed solo at the annual concert while Lauren performed with Fifth Harmony. The cordial exchange definitely comes as a shock since Lauren has openly spoken out against Camila on multiple occasions since she decided to pursue music on her own. Check out photos of Camila’s last performance with Fifth Harmony here!

This is the first time that Camila and any member of her former group have been seen conversing since Camila’s grand exit so it’s quite a big deal. They all made headlines at the MTV Video Music Awards back in Aug. when Fifth Harmony seemed to diss Camila by starting out with five members at the beginning of their performance and the fifth getting thrown out before they started to sing. Though Camila has expressed she left because she wanted to do her own thing, it seemed to negatively affect the group for a while.

In addition to catching up with Lauren, Camila was the talk of the night when she suffered from two wardrobe malfunctions at the Jingle Ball. Despite the struggle, she recovered like a pro and rocked her performance proving she’s perfectly fine on her own!

