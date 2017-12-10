‘SNL’: SZA Wows With Spellbinding Performances Of ‘The Weekend’ & ‘Love Galore’

Encore! SZA stormed the stage at ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a truly inspiring performance of her smash hits ‘The Weekend’ and ‘Love Galore.’ Check it out!

What’s better than an unbelievable night of comedy? A night of unbelievable comedy broken up with a truly stunning performance from SZA! The rising songstress, 28, took the stage to treats fans and viewers to a powerful performance of “The Weekend,” the third on her chart-topping debut studio album Ctrl. She slayed the style game, rocking a skin-tight emerald-green dress and we can’t get enough of this girl! SZA later took the stage to belt out the lyrics to her single “Love Galore” and fans were loving every minute of it. We’re betting this won’t be the last time she visits the SNL‘s coveted stage! Head here to take a look back at more images from the comedy show’s 43rd season!

This dazzling performance from SZA follows what has been a truly monumental series of performances on the sketch show including U2’s rendition of their new politically charged track “American Soul.” Before they took the stage, a striking series of animations conjured images of revolution and social unrest in the U.S. The images are paired with a monologue delivered like a sermon from a pulpit. In part the words go: “Blessed are the bullies, for one day they will have to stand up to themselves. Blessed are the liars, for the truth can be awkward.” Naturally, their following performance was stirring and though-provoking.

Let’s not forget Taylor Swift’s visit to 8H in Rockefeller Plaza where she brought down the house with a soaring version of “Ready for It.” Later, she slowed things down with an acoustic performance of her new track “Call It What You Want” and it was like we’d never heard the song before! Something tells us there’s more insane performances to come this season!

