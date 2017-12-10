‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Trump Don’t Tell Accused Child Molester Roy Moore, ‘Go Get ‘Em Roy’

Wow! Michael Che and Colin Jost just took aim at Donald Trump over his colorful endorsement of Roy Moore! Check it out.

Perhaps it’s the climate surrounding President Donald Trump, 71, but Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost, 35, and Michael Che, 34, are delivering some of their best material ever this season! Now, the hilarious duo are blasting Trump not just for endorsing Republican Senate hopeful Roy Moore, 70, but also for the way he did it. He reportedly declared, “Go get ’em Roy!” “Come on man, when you’re endorsing an accused child molester you can’t say ‘go get ’em,'” Colin responds. “By the way, ‘go get ’em’ is what Roy whispers to himself right before he walks into a Hot Topic.” Amazing! Head here for more photos from Season 43 of the hit show!

This is hardly the first time that SNL has waged war with the Trump and his controversial policies. Prior to the passage of the Republicans’ tax plan, Michael openly criticized its supporters. “Republicans claim the tax bill cuts taxes for everyone from billionaires all the way down to regular old millionaires, like Colin! The bill relies heavily on trickle-down economics but don’t worry, it’s only called a ‘trickle’ you’re actually getting hosed! Why do poor people keep getting catfished into voting Republican!? It’s like watching Forrest Gump keep getting ditched by Jenny over and over and over again.”

After the reform passed in the senate, Michael returned to the touchy topic on Dec. 2, suggesting that conservatives don’t exactly Trump, they just need him to get things like the tax plan through. “You know once they get this tax bill passed, they won’t need Trump anymore,” he explained. “They already got what they wanted. I mean… it’s not like they like you. Don’t you think it’s a little odd that they passed this bill at 2 a.m. the same night they found out Flynn was snitching on you? They know something.” We love this guy!

