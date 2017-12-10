‘SNL’: Michael Che Goes Undercover As Liberal White Woman & Gets Mansplained

We’re loving it! The hilarious Michael Che went undercover as a liberal white girl and here’s what he discovered!

Somehow the comedic geniuses behind Saturday Night Live just keep topping themselves this season! Weekend Update’s Michael Che, 34, decided to go undercover to learn what liberal white women are all about in the latest episode. He discovered that he often felt threatened, that other women can be super hurtful, and that sometimes girls just get sent cash from their parents! He also dealt with some mansplaining! A white guy at a dinner party tried to argue that white men have it just as hard as everyone else! That’s when “Gretchen,” Michael’s hilarious alter ego, went off! “Your masculinity is mad toxic right now, my ni**a!” he said after asking another girl to hold his Warbys! Wow! We can’t handle how amazing this is! Head here for loads more images from Season 43 of the comedy show!

This certainly isn’t the first time the cast and crew of SNL have swung for the fences this season! They’ve been delivering one zinger after another in the face of countless troubling current events including numerous hurricanes, the Trump administration and the endless allegations of sexual misconduct that many major players in Hollywood and Washington, D.C. are facing. On the Dec. 2 installment of the show, the host Saoirse Ronan, 23, Kate McKinnon, 33, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant performed a poppy song in a candy-colored world. The song’s title? “Welcome to Hell.” The lyrics are an open admission that, up until the post-Harvey Weinstein, 65, era many men didn’t seem to realize that sexual harassment is a serious problem that’s plagued women for ages.

“It’s freaky, it’s narsty. It’s button-under-the-desk bad,” the song’s lyrics state, referencing the button Matt Lauer allegedly used to lock women in his office with him during unwanted sexual encounters. “But this is our hometown, we’ll show you around. Welcome to hell. Now we’re all in here. Look around, isn’t it nice? It’s a full nightmare.” Hilarious but also disturbingly relevant!

https://t.co/FnF6wlBKjD Room Ideas: snl, nbc, saturday night live, gretchen, weekend update, liberal, michael che, check your privilege, check your privilege dude pic.twitter.com/L4ZWOVt4BN — Chat With Words (@cwwinc) December 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you love that sketch as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!