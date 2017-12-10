Selena Gomez Reunites With BFF & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa For Little Sister’s Ballet Recital

How lovely. Selena Gomez joined Francia Raisa, the woman who saved Sel’s life by donating a kidney for a night of ballet, at they attended Francia’s little sister’s recital.

It was a sweet reunion between these bestest of best friends, as Selena Gomez, 25, and Francia Raisa, 29, were spotted together in Los Angeles on Dec. 9. This wasn’t a wild girl’s night out, as Selena and The Secret Life of the American Teenager star were supporting “her little sister’s ballet recital,” per Backgrid. While the sister in question wasn’t named, Selena’s parents weren’t spotted in pictures of the event, so it’s seems it was Sel’s turn to send some love to Francia’s family.

Selena shocked her fans in September when she suddenly revealed on Instagram that her Lupus had caused her kidneys to fail, forcing her to undergo a secret kidney transplant over the summer. “My kidneys were just done. That was it,” Selena said while speaking on the Today show about the procedure. “And I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. That was the day, when I came home when I found out, and she volunteered and did it.” A tearful Selena then proudly declared that Francia’s selfless act saved her life!

Even though Francia and Selena seem so tight – enough that Francia would be willing to give Selena a kidney – there was a time when their friendship was really put to the test. When Selena withdrew from the public to seek treatment for her Lupus in 2016, she “removed myself from everyone in my life,” she said, including Francia. The two of them went six months without speaking as Selena focused on healing.

“It was a huge lesson in friendship for me…and trust,” she explained. “Because it’s easy to feel offended and want to be there, but you have to let them go through their own thing.” Well, it’s apparent that the friendship between these two is stronger than ever. In fact, these two are not just friends, but practically family. Selena’s mother even considered Francia’s “another daughter,” so it makes sense that Selena would join her “sister” to support her other “sister” at ballet.

Aren’t Selena and Francia the best BFFs ever, HollywoodLifers?