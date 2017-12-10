Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Why Romance Is Easy After Failing With Kourtney

Can’t believe that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong?! You are not alone! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on how this pair make it work despite the odds!

When Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, went from a playful friendship to a steamy romance just about everyone and their mother was convinced it was a fling and nothing more. But, here we are months later and these two appear happier than ever together! Now, according to our sources, we’re learning why this unlikely couple is working so well! “At first, nobody thought Scott and Sofia would last more than a couple of weeks, and everybody is shocked they’ve been together this long, most of all Kourtney [Kardashian],” an insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s such an age difference between Sofia and Scott, but then, he’s really just a big kid at the heart of it, so it all evens out at the end of the day.”

The source went on to add that perhaps it’s the freedom from adulting that makes Sofia so appealing for Scott. “Scott loves that it’s so easy with Sofia, she doesn’t ‘nag’ him like he felt Kourtney was always doing. With Sofia it’s all about fun and adventure, she makes Scott feel carefree, and less of a f**k-up. Whether it will really stand the test of time is yet to be seen, but Scott is definitely really happy with the way things are right now, and he credits Sofia with giving him a new lease on life.” Head here to see tons of photos of Scott and Sofia!

As we previously reported, we’re hearing that Kourt is pretty hurt that Scott appears willing to give up his partying lifestyle for Sofia but not for her! “It’s really hurtful that all the time they were together he carried on with his hard partying, despite the fact that they had three kids together—but, as soon as he starts dating Sofia he suddenly changes,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney can’t help but wonder why he would do it for Sofia, but not for her.” Good question!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of this relationship? Think it’s destined to fail or no? Tell us your reactions in the comments section below!