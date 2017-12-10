Remy Ma Disses Azealia Banks For Being Fake After She Slams Her For Being A Nicki Minaj Wannabe

Yikes! Remy Ma took to social media in an attempt to destroy Azealia Banks by dissing her about being fake after she called her a Nicki Minaj wannabe! Check out the nasty feud-filled messages here!

Remy Ma, 37, slammed Azealia Banks, 26, on Dec. 9 when she took to Instagram to release a series of private text messages and voicemails that Azealia had left her! In the voicemails, Azealia can be heard praising Remy and calling her the best female rapper in the game. The messages also included Azealia dissing Nicki Minaj, 35, by saying she is a failed fashion icon with a bad attitude and no one wants to work with her. It got even more intense when Azealia added that Cardi B, 25, wasn’t a threat to Remy because she could only take a good picture and that meant nothing. Eek! Azealia was not having the diss and posted her own anger-filled social media response video and messages. See pics of Remy over the years here!

“Ahem…. let me rephrase … Remy … you absolutely must step your s**t up,” Azealia said in her response video. “The best things you’ve released since you’ve been out of jail are Nicki Minaj Love Letters and she is still miles more important than you. Chichi is the hotter than anything you put since you left prison. There’s a video of you dissing Nicki Minaj in a pathetic green jumpsuit with a dry bang and white scrunchie. Your obsession with Nicki Minaj is very unhealthy you are not important to other female rappers. I’m not sure who lied to you and told you. You are confused a Nicki stand at best these days. You are an auntie. You do not count in the real female rap conversation anymore. You are a reality TV star now check your email for Mona Scott’s day sheet.”

The shade between the two rappers was definitely intense and although Nicki was a large part of the dissing, the “Superbass” rapper has yet to comment on the bitter feud between the two women. Remy’s love-hate relationship with Nicki has been making headlines, especially when it comes to her new diss-filled track with Lil’ Kim called “Wake Me Up.“ We can only hope that things somehow get settled soon between Remy and Azealia in their crazy social media war!

