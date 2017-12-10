Nicki Minaj Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Plunging Bodysuit After Nas Gushes Over Her

Sexy birthday girl alert! Nicki Minaj proudly showed off her curvy figure in a revealing bodysuit on Instagram and it was hotter than ever! Check out pics from the video clip here!

Nicki Minaj just turned 35 and she celebrated by showing off her toned body when she posted a cute and sexy video of herself flaunting her cleavage in a very revealing bodysuit. In the video, Nicki used one of the adorable Instagram filters to make herself look like a mouse and had her curly hair down while sporting the olive green bodysuit with the main zipper all the way down and open to show off her bust. She also showed off her bare legs while wearing some thigh-high tan leather boots. She appeared to be having fun with the camera while filming herself and even stuck out her tongue at one point. See more sexy photos of Nicki here!

Nicki captioned the video with a somewhat cryptic message that seemed to be about her recruiting for a secret gang of some sort. “Attention: I need 20-25 bad btchs for #PrettyGang,” it read. “Can’t tell you why. Criteria to be gang are as follows: INTELLIGENT, INTERESTING, TALENTED, BAD AF, BOUT DAT PAPER. I think some of the girls I follow on here would be perfect. I need your help. Who should be gang?”

Nicki just celebrated her birthday with tons of messages from friends and fans, including a special one from Nas, 44. Fans trolled the hip hop artist before he posted the sweet birthday greeting to his gorgeous lady and we loved every second of it! This year has been an eventful one for Nicki as she also recently made headlines for her controversial Paper Magazine cover photo shoot. We can’t wait to see what the talented rapper has up her sleeve next!

