Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Focused On Kids’ Well-Being During Harassment Scandal

Matt Lauer’s years of alleged sexual misconduct have caught up with him, leaving the former NBC News anchor in disgrace and his life in utter shambles. Matt, 59, and his wife, Annette Roque, 51, are also likely headed for a divorce – but not yet. “Matt and Annette have been leading pretty much separate lives for a number of years now,” a source close to Matt EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and while Matt was working at NBC, he would spend all the week in Manhattan, while Annette would be at home in the Hamptons with the kids. If it weren’t for the kids, who they both love more than anything, they would have likely divorced years ago. But, like many couples these days, they have made things work in their own way in order to provide a stable and happy home for the children.”

“The recent scandal has obviously hit Matt hard. Some days he feels like he’s just reeling, and losing control of everything he loves and cares about. He’s embarrassed and feels like he’s in some kind of horror movie,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “The kids are really the one good constant he has left in his life right now, and there’s no way Annette would consider pulling that away from him when he needs it most.” The insider said that the couple, who are living together again, are “fully focused on the children and maintaining their wellbeing first and foremost.”

It’s not like this has been a happy reunion, as Annette and Matt continue to sleep in separate rooms. Remember, Matt’s alleged infidelity was an “open secret” during his time at NBC. While Annette hasn’t filed for divorce yet, it’s probably going to happen, according to the insider. “It’s likely they will wait for the scandal to die down, and for Matt to get his footing back again,” the insider added, “and then at some point he and Annette will probably look at parting ways permanently, while continuing to co-parent.”

When that day comes, Matt may find himself alone in a world of his own making. In the wake of the allegations – from him allegedly summoning women to his office for sex to his reportedly inappropriate behavior with coworkers – many of Matt’s friends have turned their backs on him. “He expected to lose certain people,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “but he’s been shocked at the sheer number [of friends that] have just cut him off dead.”

