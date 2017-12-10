La La & Carmelo: The Sweet Reason They’ll Spend Christmas Holiday Together Despite Separation

La La Anthony and Carmelo are still readjusting to life without each other, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the former flames plan to reunite over the holidays!

La La Anthony, 38, and Carmelo Anthony, 33, always put their adorable son’s needs first — no matter what’s going on between them. The former flames surprisingly called it quits earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean they have to spend the upcoming holidays apart! “[Their son] Kiyan wants nothing more than for his parents to be back together and happy again, he misses his old life, with everyone living together, so much,” a source close to the Power actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kiyan is still a little too young to fully grasp what’s been going on between his mom and dad, but obviously he knows that they’ve been having problems. They plan on spending the Christmas holiday all together as a family, which is basically everything Kiyan has been wishing for.” See pics of Carmelo and La La over the years, right here.

“Now, he just hopes they can all be together forever once again, just like how it used to be,” our insider added about Kiyan. “Both La La and Carmelo are devoted to Kiyan, and they have always made sure that his needs and happiness are their first priority.” It looks like it’s going to be a very merry X-mas, since the estranged couple still has nothing but love for each other. La La has been slaying the style game since their split around Easter, especially during her recent appearance in Miami. The bombshell looked hotter than ever while posing in a skin-tight white outfit consisting of a chic crop top and form-fitting bottoms. “Art Basel 2017,” La La captioned the sexy shot.

Fans began speculating that La La started to miss Melo because he left New York to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The actress shared a cryptic post on Dec. 1. “Life is so ironic,” she wrote. “It takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence and absence to value presence.” Meanwhile, La La and Carmelo are doing their best to focus on Kiyan’s well-being after parting ways. “It’s hard when your dad doesn’t live in the same place that you live anymore, for any 10-year-old that’s hard,” she told Latina magazine. “We try to make it as normal as possible and make access to his dad as frequent as possible. They have an incredible bond, and Melo is an incredible dad. They’re always on FaceTime or on the phone planning their next trip.”

