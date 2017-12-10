Kylie Jenner: How Make-Up Brush Backlash Inspired Her To Get More In Touch With Fans

Kylie Jenner is upset over the backlash she received due to the prices of her make up brushes and wants to make it right for her fans. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, received a lot of criticism after her pricey make up brushes were released and it’s inspired her to listen to her fans and take action to make things right. “Kylie is really upset by the make-up brush backlash, she really wasn’t expecting to get mauled like this,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The brushes are really top quality, and the price point is in line with products of a similar quality, so it’s not like she’s overcharging at all. The problem really is that the majority of Kylie’s fans are teenagers, or girls in their early twenties, and they really don’t have over $300 to spend on make-up brushes! Kylie is taking all the criticism on board, she doesn’t want to be seen as being elitist, or out of touch—she’s discussing a number of different options right now and the most likely solution is that she will launch a range of cheaper brushes which will prove much more affordable for her core customer base.” See photos of Kylie’s make up truck here!

Kylie responded on Twitter after her followers were complaining about the $360 price for her brush set. “But I hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best,” she tweeted. Kylie’s make up truck debuted in Los Angeles at The Grove and it brought out many eager fans who bought all kinds of beauty goodies. Her make up has been a hit since its release and has made the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star quite the successful business owner.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Kylie will do to with her current make up brush situation. Perhaps an affordable option will be available in time for the holidays? Never says never!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the price of Kylie’s make up brushes? Tell us here!