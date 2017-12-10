Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Gets Pregnant After 1 Year Of Trying: ‘We’re Having A Girl’

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate finally gets pregnant, but she still wishes she could carry herself. She calls it ‘frustrating’ and says there’s a ‘weird dynamic!’

Kim Kardashian, 37, is full of anxiety over when her surrogate will actually get pregnant on the Dec. 10 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while Kourtney Kardashian, 38, won’t confirm to her own sisters that she’s dating Younes Bendjima, 24,! Well, we’re about to find out what it takes to squeeze the truth from of Kourtney!

It all starts when out of the blue, Kourtney announces that she’s brushing up on her French, and Khloe wants to know why. “Could it be that your boyfriend is French?” Khloe presses, trying to get Kourt to admit that she’s dating Younes! But Kourtney’s lips are sealed.

Meanwhile, Kim explains that she still wants to have another baby via surrogate, because her doctor has told her she shouldn’t carry one herself. She says it took almost a year for her and Kanye West, 39, to finalize everything with the woman they’re going with. But the surrogate passed all of her tests, and she’s about to start trying to get pregnant for Kimye! “I had a hard time making this decision,” Kim admits in a confessional. “But this surrogate was the best fit for our family.” She’s nervous and anxious that the embryo won’t take, because there’s only a 60% chance.

Khloe and Kim gossip about Kourtney. “She’s getting very invested,” Kim comments, pointing out that Kourt and Younes have been going on one vacation after another together. “It pisses me off that she won’t say his name,” Khloe says. The sisters vow to “catch” Kourtney — meaning, get her to ‘fess up! They decide to pretend to set her up with another guy to test her…but it doesn’t really work out.

Kim has exciting news, and she calls Khloe to spill. “Guess what? We’re having a baby!” Kim says, confirming that it’s going to be a girl. Khloe squeals! “Telling my family the news — it’s the exact same feeling as [saying] ‘you’re pregnant,'” Kim shares. “Oh, my God, this is happening.” She tells Khloe: “Mom’s going to have like 30 grandkids.” Too good!

Khloe confronts Kourtney about Younes again, and Kourt explains that she doesn’t want to say his name on the show. “I don’t need to expose it,” she tells Khloe. Khloe isn’t placated, though, because everyone already knows, so she doesn’t see the point of tip-toeing around. “You’re not saying the name, it’s so f*cking stupid!” she explodes. Kourtney finally admits that Younes is her boyfriend, and Khloe lights up! “I can’t believe Kourtney has a boyfriend,” she says in a confessional. Aww!

Finally, Kim has a heart-to-heart with Khloe and Kourtney about her surrogate. She expresses her worry over people (and paparazzi) identifying and harassing her surrogate, and admits she’s scared on her behalf. “It’s frustrating to not be able to do it on your own,” she also says. “It’s a weird dynamic. I try to be present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it’s a fine balance between how much you’re going to be in their lives.” We’re sure Kim is going to be just fine!

