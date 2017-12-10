Did Kim Kardashian Just Drop The Biggest Hint Yet Confirming Kylie & Khloe’s Pregnancies?

Either Kim Kardashian just dropped the biggest hint that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant, or this teaser for ‘KUWTK’ is a huge troll.

It’s amazing how much drama Kim Kardashian, 37, can pack into five seconds. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Instagram account decided to hype up the Dec. 10 episode by showing Kim on her bed, talking about how Kris Jenner, 62, being a grandmother. “Isn’t it crazy? Mom’s going to have like thirty grandkids,” Kim says. Normally, this would be just Kim being Kim, but with Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, both reportedly pregnant, this throwaway line suddenly has so much meaning to it.

Speaking of KoKo, she joins Kim in enacting some revenge on the “Momager.” The Kardashian sisters, fed up with their mother “using [her] daughters to buy you sh*t,” get some payback with the help from a pair of cakes, both of which end up on Kris’s head. “You’re teaching us bribing, lying, scamming,” Kim said. Clearly, Kris also taught her girls how to waste food. Revenge is supposedly best served cold, but this payback was best served with a heaping helping of frosting.

Kardashian fans have been eager for any confirmation as to whether or not there are buns in Kylie and Khloe’s respective ovens. With the Kardashian family Christmas card being themed “women and children,” there’s speculation that Koko and Kylie will confirm their pregnancies with this holiday message. Kim has kicked off her own advent calendar, of sorts, posting previews from the card online. Just like Kim said, her family members are in “t-shirts and jeans,” and so far, she’s shared pictures with North West, 4, Saint West, 1, Penelope Disick, 5, Mason Disick, 7, and Dream Kardashian, 1. Grandmother Mary Joe Campbell, 83, may have been spotted in the background of Day 8. As the days count down to Christmas, will Kim give her fans a gift by revealing Kylie’s bump? Or confirm Khloe’s preggers? Will there be 30 grandkids in next year’s card?

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode airs Sunday at 9/8c on E! Fans better tune in to see what Kim’s talking about.

