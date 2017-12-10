Kim Kardashian Channels Kylie Jenner With Short Blonde Bob — Which Sister Nailed The Look?

Twinning! Kim Kardashian just gave Kylie Jenner a run for her money by debuting a chic new ‘do, showing off her freshly cropped blonde locks via Snapchat. The selfie queen looked hotter than ever and this is the shortest her hair has ever been!

It looks like blondes do have more fun! Kim Kardashian, 37, pulled a Kylie Jenner, 20, with her fierce new look, taking to Snapchat with a smoldering new pic of her sexy hair makeover. The reality star has been rocking a platinum shoulder length ‘do, but this time she decided to take it a step further by hacking off the extra ends for a chic bob. “I cut my hair even shorter today. Do we like it or is it too short?” Kim asked her followers on Dec 8. We can’t help but get 2017 Met Gala vibes, since Kylie previously rocked a similar style while hitting the red carpet. Kim’s younger sis dropped jaws in a jewel-embellished Versace gown which hugged perfectly to her curves. Of course, her light short hair was the perfect final touch. As we can all remember, Kylie even quipped: “When Donatella tells you to go blond…” See Kylie’s alleged pregnancy pics, here.

This is not the first, nor the last time the famous sisters have looked like twins. From their matching jean ensembles to the sizzling bikini-clad pics and endless selfies, Kim and Kylie have so much in common! Both ladies are enjoying the successes of their sky-rocketing makeup brands, however Kylie recently endured major backlash for the cost of her makeup brush set. The 20-year-old was bombarded with upset comments from fans after they discovered she was dropping a set for $360 on Dec. 13. After seeing the uproar, Kylie explained: “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products. Here are some other real brush lines for reference,” she wrote on Twitter along, while sharing pics of other high-quality brush sets on the market. “But i hear you guys, love you guys and truly just want the best.”

Kim and Kylie may even get closer in the coming months! The selfie queen is expecting her third child with hubby Kanye West, 40, via surrogate and they couldn’t be happier about having another little girl together. Kim recently hosted a cherry-blossom themed baby shower in LA on Nov. 11. Meanwhile, Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her first bundle of joy shared with Travis Scott, 25, but she’s yet to confirm or deny the rumors. However, the Life Of Kylie star is keeping fans on the edge of their seats by sharing all sorts of cryptic pinks with hints that seemingly prove she’s having a little girl!

