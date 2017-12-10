Justin Bieber Thinks Selena Gomez Is ‘The One’: Why Now Was The Perfect Time To Reunite

Justin Bieber is loving his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez and believes she’s ‘the one’. Get EXCLUSIVE details on why it’s the perfect time for them to be together again.

Justin Bieber, 23, is happy to be with long time love, Selena Gomez, 25, again and feels she’s always been “the one” for him. “As far as Justin is concerned, Selena has always been ‘the one’ and no other girl has ever come even close to her,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Not only do Justin’s family and friends love Selena for who she is, they also love her for the calming affect she has on him. When things have gotten really hectic for Justin, it’s always been Selena that can talk him down from the ledge, better than anyone else. Even when they’ve fought in the past, or been on a split, Justin has always known in his heart of hearts that he and Selena would be together again in the future, she’s the woman he loves more than anyone or anything, and she’s the women he imagines himself having children with and growing old together with.”

Jelena fans everywhere rejoiced when Justin and Selena started hanging out again and they appear to be getting alone better than ever before. After Selena’s kidney transplant, she’s been keeping those dear to her as close as she can and seems to really appreciate life in general. Her relationship with Justin has always been something she’s been open about and their tough breakup wasn’t easy to handle. See some of Selena and Justin’s cutest reunion pics here!

With the holidays quickly approaching, we can only wonder what Justin and Selena’s plans are. Justin was recently approached by some reporters and asked if he was going to propose to his lady love. He sheepishly laughed and shook his head. Since Justin believes Selena is ‘the one’ we can’t help but think a proposal may not be far off! We love these two and hope they continue finding happiness with each other!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Selena is the one for Justin? Let us know in the comments below!