Charles Green: YouTube’s ‘Angry Grandpa’ Dies At 67

It’s a tragic day for YouTube fans. Charles Green, more commonly known as “The Angry Grandpa” has died at the age of 67, according to The Heyman Hustle. He had been battling a number of health issues for years including kidney stones, hernia and skin cancer. Charles quickly became an online sensation when clips of him berating family members and destroying furniture were first uploaded in 2007. In no time, “The Angry Grandpa Show” was launched, offering regular installments of the hilariously irate grandpa shouting and making a ruckus with the likes of his youngest son “Pickleboy” and many more. Head here to take a look back at all the celebrities we’ve lost throughout this year.

In no time, the YouTube show had 3 million subscribers tuning in to see “Angry Grandpa” loose his cool with this family. The Heyman Hustle, which has been staffed by some close to Charles, shared this touching message when announcing his passing: “He dedicated his life to his family and his community, a former firefighter who found an outlet for his rage on the web series designed to be a parody of the manner in which he dealt with frustration.

They added that, despite his angry demeanor, the YouTube show was a labor of love for Charles. “It was on that web series that he found happiness, as he not only discovered a lot about himself, but became an internationally recognized sensation with fan mail pouring in from all over the world. He was, perhaps, never more at ease and more honest than when he was in front of the camera. He was a natural, and he exposed himself as a truly caring soul in that he felt in his heart he had adopted every viewer as a“youngin’.”

