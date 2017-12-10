Jonah Hill & More Stars Show Off Toned Figures After Weight-Loss Transformations

Wow! Jonah Hill is looking really slim these days and he’s not alone! Here’s all the famous folk who’ve wowed us with their drastic weight-loss transformations!

In case you missed it, Jonah Hill, 33, dropped by Saturday Night Live for the Dec. 9 episode of the comedy show! His pal James Franco, 39, was hosting and he and Seth Rogen, 35, made the opening monologue extra special by taking some hilarious digs at James! But what really stood out to us was how incredibly slim Jonah was looking! This inspired us to take a look back at all the other celebrities who’ve blown us away with their incredible weight loss! Head here to peruse tons more actors who’ve slimmed down and look like completely different people!

Remember Chris Pratt, 38, prior to the first Guardians of the Galaxy flick? He was lovable and hilarious, but he wasn’t chiseled. But then he started sharing shirtless snaps following his workout routine for the movie..,and fans went wild! Since then, Chris has become a bona fide leading man in other films like Passengers and Jurassic World! And we’re just getting started!

Remember Khloe Kardashian, 33, back in the day? She was hilarious and easy our favorite sister but the other sisters were always getting the spotlight. Now, though, KoKo is still hilarious and basically why we tuned in to KUWTK but she’s also a total fitness icon! Nowadays she’s looking slim and incredible! Even when she is reportedly expecting her first baby! So inspiring! Also, have you seen Mariah Carey, 47, lately? The Elusive Chanteuse recently underwent a gastric sleeve surgery and now she’s looking as slim and amazing as she did in the 90s! She’s lost 25 pounds and we are so impressed!

SKINNY JONAH HILL JUST SHOCKED ME SO BAD IM SO STUNNED OMFMRMFMD pic.twitter.com/2LX3gIAxOX — merria christmas☃ (@happykirapark) December 10, 2017

