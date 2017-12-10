23 Epic Celeb Engagements Of 2017: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & More

Congratulations are in order for these celebrity couples — they’ve all gotten engaged to the loves of their lives over the last 12 months!

There may have been quite a few devastating celebrity breakups this year, but with that, also came some amazing love new love stories. As 2017 comes to a close, we’re looking back at the biggest and most romantic celebrity engagements of the year! Of course, the biggest HAS to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There was speculation for months that he’d be popping the question, and in November, he finally did. They were able to keep their engagement somewhat under wraps at first, but finally confirmed the news at the end of the month. Plus, they’ve already confirmed that their royal wedding will be taking place in May 2018…and we can’t wait!

Then, of course, there was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who totally shocked us all when they announced they were engaged on Oct. 15. They shared the news by simply sharing a photo of her ring on social media, and have looked blissfully in love when we’ve seen them ever since. Sophie isn’t the only Game of Thrones star with engagement news this year, though — Kit Harington also popped the question to Rose Leslie! Reports that the longtime couple had gotten engaged surfaced at the end of September, and they quickly confirmed it with a traditional newspaper announcement.

There’s plenty more proposals where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to see which other celebrities got engaged this year — from Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook to John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh and so many more!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity engagement were you most excited about this year?! Do you think all these celebrity couples will last?