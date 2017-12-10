‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale: The You-Know-What Hits The Fan

In ‘The Walking Dead’s mid-season eight finale, one of our originals gets bit, while Negan’s escape from the Sanctuary wreaks havoc on everyone and everything.

When the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead begins we pick up immediately where we left off: with Rick finding the Sanctuary abandoned. He comes back with the trash people to check the place out since no one is answering him on the walkie, but they get ambushed, so the trash people make a run for it. It’s Carol and Jerry who save Rick with impeccable timing, and they make a great escape without anyone getting hurt. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid go on a road trip to Oceanside only to be ambushed by Natania who Enid shoots.

Everyone aside from Rick thinks that the Sanctuary is still ready to be ambushed, so they are all preparing for that when they are caught off guard. Alexandria gets three knocks on the gate from Negan himself, while one lieutenant takes the Kingdom and another captures Jerry and uses him to interrupt Maggie and The Hilltop’s road trip. Carl comes up with a plan to get everyone out of Alexandria safely and uses himself as a distraction, proving this really is his “show” as Michonne said at the beginning of the season. He appeals to Negan’s soft side, what of it actually exists, and Carl offers up is own life as punishment to put an end to the war. You can clearly see Negan is conflicted, and it’s only a moment later that we watch Daryl, Michonne and the rest of the group escape through a back gate. Carl disappears at this moment, too, which sets Negan off and he allows his team to light Alexandria up. Carl hides in the sewer, but it’s unclear if he’s really, truly safe.

Simon offers Maggie an ultimatum: she can turn around and go home and live, or he can kill Jerry, then kill her in front of everyone at The Hilltop. But of course no matter what at least one person has to die, and he solves that issue real quick by shooting the guy in the back of Maggie’s car. She obliges to going home, but only if they can take the coffin they’ve laid out for her. It’s a deal. However, when Maggie gets back to The Hilltop she hand picks one of the Saviors she has held captive and kills him.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, we find out that Eugene isn’t exactly a garbage human. He decides to help Father Gabriel and Dr. Carson by taking out a guard and giving them a car to escape in. It’s a surprise even to Gabriel, but when he asks Eugene to come back with him he passes.

