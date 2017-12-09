T.I. & Tiny: Why Marriage Is Still In ‘Limbo’ After She Gushed About Their Wild Sex Life

Uh-oh! Despite a fiery sex life, word has it T.I. and ‘Tiny’ Harris’ marriage is far from safe! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although we’ve been hearing for weeks that T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are back together and going stronger than ever these days, not to mention a white-hot sex life, there might be some reason for concern among fans! “Until they call off the divorce for good, anything is still possible between them,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Despite their amazing sex life, and their optimistic outlook for their future together as a family, their status as a married couple remains uncertain as long as the divorce proceedings remain in limbo.” This sounds scary! Head here to take a look back at this lovable couple!

Our source added that they’ve instituted a policy because they’re so sick of close friends asking if they’re relationship is doing okay! “As great as it is currently, Tiny and T.I.’s relationship is overly complicated. So much so, that they’ve implemented a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy within their immediate circle of friends and family. They’re just tired of people asking them about it. The inclination is that Tiny and Tip have cleared many hurdles together in their marriage and are going stronger than ever. However, Tiny still holds the divorce over Tip’s head really as a reminder of what could happen if he strays on her and their family ever again.”

As we previously shared, the reemergence of Xscape has instilled Tiny with her own career prospects, which has apparently gotten Tip’s attention! “Their intimacy has been through the roof and it’s because Tiny is happy that she’s back touring and making music with her group Xscape, and it also doesn’t hurt that they’re both bringing in money for the family.” We can definitely see the difference even if it means they don’t withdraw the divorce filing any time soon.

