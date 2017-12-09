Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: See Adorable 1st Pics Of Couple Holding Hands At Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn adorably held hands for the first time in public while stepping out together in NYC on Dec. 8. See the sweet couple here!

Aw! Taylor Swift, 27, didn’t shy away this time while stepping out with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, in New York City on the night of Dec. 8! The cute couple held hands as they got out of a car together while arriving at Madison Square Garden for Taylor’s Jingle Ball appearance. SEE THE PHOTOS OF TAYLOR AND JOE HERE! Although the arrival was quick, it definitely made an impression on all the fans who have been dying to get a glimpse of the blonde singer and her hunky beau! Joe looked as handsome as ever in a casual black shirt with a jacket and jeans while Taylor looked cozy under a large plaid sweater and rocked the same Reputation style boots that she wore during her performance. See more photos of Taylor’s recent style here!

Taylor’s definitely been under the radar when it comes to her relationship with Joe. Although the couple has been dating for quite a while now, there have been very few photos of them together without hiding from flashes. After Tay’s very public relationships with exes like Calvin Harris and Harry Styles, we totally understand why she’d want to keep things with Joe, who inspired many of the love tracks on her new album Reputation, more private.

Taylor rocked the Jingle Ball in New York and sang her song “Gorgeous” for the first time. Perhaps it was because Joe, who she wrote the song about, was present for the event! Either way, we already can’t get enough of these two and can’t wait to see more!

