Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Why She Trusts Him ‘More Than Ever’ After Reuniting

Word has it, this time around Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are totally trusting each other as their rekindled romance progresses! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Although Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, have been through some heartbreaking moments in the past, our insiders say all that turmoil has set the stage for a relationship founded in trust, making their latest attempt at romance better than ever! “Selena came to a happy realization over the holidays that she really does trust Justin now more than ever,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She had no worries at all about leaving him alone for a few days and it did not bother her one bit that he left on a guys trip to Canada.” That is so sweet! Head here for tons more images of this cute couple over the years!

The insider added that they’ve arrived at a strong place in their relationship where they are able to really rely on each other. “Justin has grown, matured and Selena‘s experience with him this time around has been completely different. She has total faith in his loyalty and does not feel uncomfortable at all while he is traveling or on the road away from her. Selena checks in with him regularly and feels totally secure in their commitment to each other. This new level of trust feels great to Selena, she loves how strong their relationship is today.”

As we previously reported, the “Love Yourself” crooner was recently asked if plans on asking Sel to marry him anytime soon while stopped at a red light in Beverly Hills! His reaction? He laughed, blushed and shook his head! Too cute!

