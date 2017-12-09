Santa Con: Pics & Videos Of People Dressing Up As Kris Kringle During 1st NY Snowfall

Ho Ho Ho! Thousands of Kris Kringles invaded New York City for SantaCon, just as the Big Apple was frosted with the season’s first snowfall. How magical!

It’s as it if it was out of a Christmas movie. As thousands of people dressed up for the 19th annual SantaCon event in New York City on Dec. 8, the first snowflakes of winter descended upon the metropolis. Flurries of holiday snow swirled about the streets of Manhattan, as a horde of festive revelers began what is essentially a massive pub-crawl. Kicking off at the Farley Post Office at the corner of 8th Ave and 33rd street at 10 am, people dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Christmas Trees, reindeer, and other festive characters. Then, they all went out for a drink. Somewhere, Bing Crosby and David Bowie are singing “Little Drummer Boy” (more than likely, one of those Santas blasted it on a Bluetooth speaker.)

For those who don’t know, SantaCon is a “charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy,” according to the event’s website. While SantaCon takes place in as many as 380 cities in America and in 51 countries, the New York City event is where it’s most celebrated, according to Daily Mail. In the past five years, SantaCon has raised over $300,000 for charity.

However, SantaCon is often viewed negatively in New York City, with it earning the reputation of being a “crimson plague…fueled…by cigarettes and peppermint schnapps,” according to the New York Daily News. Many associate SantaCon with public drunkenness, vomiting Kris Kringles and the most unpleasant Subway ride of the season. To counter this, SantaCon instituted the “Santa Code,” which tells Santas to spread “joy, not terror, not vomit, not trash,” and that “Santa doesn’t piss on the streets, starts fights, block streets, climb on cars or deface property.”

“We’re having fun, we’re getting in the Christmas spirit, we’re kicking off the festivities, interacting with people, and we’re going to have a couple beers,” Mike Oldroyd, 31, told the New York Daily News. “I don’t personally plan on getting drunk. Anybody who gets out of control takes away from the spirit of the day.”

HollywooodLifers, check out the gallery of SantaCon above. Do you think it looks fun?