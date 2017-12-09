Nas Showers His ‘Queen’ Nicki Minaj With Birthday Love After Fans Troll Him For Not Doing It Sooner

Nas just wished Nicki Minaj a happy birthday in the cutest way…but only after her fans trolled him! Take a peek!

Today is Nick Minaj‘s 35th birthday! As you probably suspected the talented rapstress was treated to countless amazing birthday wishes from friends and fans on social media. However, one very particular individual had yet to offer her a happy birthday! Of course we mean her favorite fella Nas, 44. And because Nicki’s fans are like no other fanbase out there, they began trolling him over it! So, FINALLY the rapper sent his special lady a message on Instagram.

“Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY,” he captioned an image of Nicki looking like royalty in a gilded chair and rocking loads of pearls and cleavage! Better late than ever, Nas! And, frankly, it is a sweet and fitting message for Nicki! Head here for loads more images of Nicki strutting her stuff!

“We don’t expect you to be ghosting today, be of (sic) your best behavior and do what is right,” one fan wrote at Nas prior to his post. “If you don’t wish Nicki a happy birthday we coming for you barb nation,” threatened another fan. “Post and wish Nicki Minaj a happy birthday,” yet another chimed in! These are some seriously aggressive fans! Happy Birthday, Nicki!

🤦🏽‍♀️Lawd here we go again…. it’s #NickiMinaj’ 34th bday today, and the Barbz are over on #Nas’ page demanding he post a tribute post for her bday, or ELSE. 😂😩😅 #TeaTENDERS A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders_liv) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY @nickiminaj A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nas' birthday post in light of the flak he was fielding from her fandom?