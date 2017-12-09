Matt Lauer ‘Shocked’ At Number Of Friends Who Have Deserted Him — He’s ‘Hurt & Lonely’

Matt Lauer is surprised by the number of friends who have left him since the sexual allegations that led to his NBC firing. Get EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s coping here.

Matt Lauer, 59, is suffering from the sudden loss of many friendships since he was accused of sexual harassment and fired from the Today Show and he’s been trying to cope with it in the best way he can. “Matt can’t believe how so many of his so-called friends have just deserted him, without even giving him the courtesy of hearing his side of things,” a source close to the former news anchor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “They say you really find out who your true friends are when the chips are down, and that’s a lesson Matt’s learned the hard way. He expected to lose certain people, but he’s been shocked at the sheer number, and really hurt that some lifelong friends—and people he really helped out career wise—have just cut him off dead.” Check out pics of Matt on the Today Show throughout the years here.

It surely hasn’t been easy for Matt after losing his longtime job and there’s also been speculation about whether or not the future of his marriage to his wife, Annette Roque, 51, will hold up. “Matt’s feeling pretty lonely right now, this is a time when he could really do with a good friend or two, some support and some kind words, but suddenly his phone has stopped ringing, and nobody is taking his calls,” the source continued. “He really is persona non grata in the showbiz world, and he doesn’t know if he’s ever going to be able to come back from this.”

Despite the fact that many of Matt’s friends have been keeping their distance, his ex-wife Nancy Alspaugh recently expressed her support for him and admitted she had doubts about all the accusations brought on against her ex. We’ll just have to wait and see how this story continues to unfold and what steps Matt chooses to take next.

