Kourtney Kardashian’s Breasts Nearly Fall Out Of Black Lace Bra & Unbuttoned Shirt During Outing

OMG! Kourtney Kardashian almost had a wardrobe malfunction during a breakfast outing! Check out the pic right here!

Kourtney Kardashian sure knows how to put her best foot forward, style-wise! However, the proud of mother of 3 nearly slipped out of her bra during a breakfast outing with daughter Penelope Disick, 5, and pal Larsa Pippen, 43! For the morning excursion, Kourt opted for a sexy black lace bralette that showcases tons of cleavage and teased just the tiniest bit of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s taut tummy! So hot! Head here for loads more sizzling images of reality star!

And because the 38-year-old stunner is never one to go halfway when it comes to an striking look, she completed her Friday ensemble with some high-waisted black slacks that billow at the bottom and are tied with a ribbon. Over all that black goodness she wore a white shirt loosely like a jacket! We can’t get enough of this look! It’s so ambitious but so casual! She and the gang were all headed to the Blu Jam Cafe where Kendall Jenner, 22, was meeting them for some grub!

There’s no denying that Kourtney has been positively glowing throughout 2017! Could it because that younger man in her life, Younes Bendjima?! She and the 24-year-old have been spied trekking all over the world together on romantic getaways…but are they officially a couple now?! That’s the question Kim, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, attempt to answer in the upcoming episode of KUWTK!

They jokingly try to set her up on a phony date in order to get a response out of their older sister. But she wasn’t not biting! “I don’t go on dates,” she replies over the phone, claiming she’s too busy. When they jokingly ask about a guy she’s been spotted with she yet again refuses to explain! “She fully does not go for it, so she definitely has a boyfriend,” Kim claims in a confessional! We have to agree there!

