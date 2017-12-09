Justin Bieber Gets Asked If He’s Proposing To Selena Again: See His Cute Reaction

Justin Bieber had a hilarious reaction on Dec. 8 when asked if he was going to propose to Selena Gomez. See what he said in response to the big question here!

Justin Bieber, 23, had an unforgettable reaction on Dec. 8 when he was asked by some reporters whether or not he was going to propose to on-again flame Selena Gomez. The “Let Me Love You” singer was sitting in his vehicle while stopped at a red light in Beverly Hills when he was approached and asked the big question. The Biebs hilariously chuckled and shook his head before driving away, proving he’s remaining tight lipped about his personal life! The popular star was also asked how it was hanging to which he replied it was “hangin’ low” and admitted he didn’t know what he was going to buy Selena for Christmas yet. Check out the cutest moments between Justin and Selena here!

Justin and Selena have been seen out and about a lot lately and things seem to be going really well for the couple. From romantic date nights to church visits to Selena cheering on her beau at hockey games, we just can’t get enough of Jelena! Although there’s no official word yet on whether or not Justin and Selena will spend the holidays together, we can’t help but think they’ll do something special for the most loving time of the year.

Justin’s definitely turned his once crazy lifestyle around for the better. He’s been open about his struggles and has seemed to take steps to be more open and honest not only with Selena, but also with his fans. He recently shared his generous plans to help people who are suffering from the terrible fires in L.A. and is doing what he can to make a difference. Way to go, Justin!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Justin’s reaction? Tell us in the comments below!