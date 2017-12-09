Jessica Simpson Flashes Red Lace Bra In Hottest Pic Ever After Defying Mommy Shamers

Work it, Jessica Simpson! The singer treated fans to a smoldering new pic of herself getting in the holiday spirit on Dec. 8. She put her curves on full display in a silk robe!

Jessica Simpson, 37, keeps setting the bar higher! The singer is clearly looking forward to the upcoming holidays, already rocking a sexy red and green ensemble for the special occasion. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 8, she shared a smoldering new photo of herself getting festive with her glam, opting for a silky emerald colored robe and crimson statement lip color. Jessica turned up the heat while posing for the camera, showing off her flawless complexion, voluminous waves and red lace bra which peeked out of her top. “💚Green with Envy💚💇🏼‍♀️ @giannandreahair 💄 @joycebonelli💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” she captioned the pic. Joyce Bonelli, who is great friends with the Kardashians, also shared a photo of her boudoir-inspired look via Instagram. Jessica recently revealed her confidence is at an all-time high and we can tell! See pics of Jessica and her kids, here!

“If you’re at ease on the inside, your confidence shines through,” Jessica told PEOPLE about her experiences modeling pieces from her clothing collection. It’s only been a week since the songstress faced a bit of criticism from online trolls for allowing her daughter Maxwell to try on makeup. The mom took her 5-year-old shopping for cosmetics at a Los Angeles MAC store and they were having a blast together. Maxi and Jessica posed for an adorable selfie, which showed Maxi rocking a deep purple lipstick. “@maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” she captioned her pic and the haters came out of the woodwork!

Sadly, Jessica is one of many celebrities ridiculed by mom-shamers. When her daughter went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast this Halloween, all hell broke loose when fans thought Maxi’s blonde hair was dyed brunette. It was later revealed that her look was achieved by spray-in color, not a permanent dye! Even so, Jessica has managed to defy the haters by keeping her head held high, no matter what others may say. She last treated fans to an eye-full by sharing a booty baring pic for her birthday in July. The singer captioned her topless pic “Kiss My Butt,” and we love her even more for it!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Jessica’s festive look? Tell us, below!